Canada

Indigenous groups keen to see Pope Leo continue reconciliation work

By The Canadian Press

Published

Pope Francis adjusts a traditional headdress he was given after his apology to Indigenous people as Chief Wilton Littlechild looks on during a ceremony in Maskwacis, Alta., as part of his papal visit to Canada on July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















