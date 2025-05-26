ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

In wake of Vancouver tragedy, Toronto renews funding to enhance safety at festivals

By The Canadian Press

Published

Paraders march down Lakeshore Boulevard at the Caribbean Carnival in Toronto on Saturday, August 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu


















