How will Canada’s next prime minister be chosen?

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland, second right, speaks as Karina Gould, left to right, Frank Baylis, and Mark Carney look on during the English-language Liberal Leadership debate in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. The Federal Liberals will pick a new leader on March 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

