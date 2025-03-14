ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

How the Canadian and U.S. militaries turned a frozen lake into an airstrip for the first time — in just days

By Jon Woodward

Published

Harsh and cold conditions as well as a lack of infrastructure are just some of the limitations Canada's military faces in the Arctic. W5's Jon Woodward reports.


















