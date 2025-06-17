ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

How a Canadian car dealer discovered stolen cars were being sold out of his dealership

By Jon Woodward

Published

W5’s John Woodward investigates the records of a dealership tied to selling $2.3M worth of cars that had allegedly been stolen and re-vinned.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.