ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadians will now require a visa if they want to visit Brazil

By Dorcas Marfo

Updated

Published

The flag of Brazil flutters in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Carl de Souza/Pool Photo via AP) (Carl de Souza/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.