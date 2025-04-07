ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Have you recently travelled to the U.S. and been refused service? We want to hear from you

By Robin Della Corte

Published

A traveller hands documents to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection office at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry in Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.