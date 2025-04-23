ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to represent Canada at Pope Francis’s funeral

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Pope Francis shakes hands with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at the reconciliation ceremony at the Citadelle during his papal visit across Canada in Quebec City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.