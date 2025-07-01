ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

From lacrosse myths to kilts: 5 things you may not know about Canadian symbols

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Saskatchewan Rush celebrate their win over the Buffalo Bandits in game 2 of the National Lacrosse League finals in Saskatoon, Sask., on Sunday, May 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.