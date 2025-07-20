ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Family struggling with finances cancelled their home insurance. A year later, their house burned down in a wildfire

By Allison Bamford

Published

Tessa and Leonardo Santana have made the Rosthern, Sask., campground their temporary home, while they search for a new place to live.


















