ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Could Canada benefit from U.S.-China trade war?

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

Shipping containers are seen at a terminal in Halifax on August 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.