ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

CFIA says inspectors could be sent to Italy to investigate salmonella outbreak

By The Canadian Press

Published

An assortment of Sweet Cream brand mini pastries are shown in an undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.