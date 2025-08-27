ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadian Red Cross helps rebuild Ukrainian children’s hospital after rocket attack

By The Canadian Press

Published

Robert Laprade, country representative for Canadian Red Cross in Ukraine, observes the continuing construction at Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. The Canadian Red Cross is helping fund the rebuilding of the hospital after it was hit by a rocket on July 8, 2024. The facility is scheduled to reopen this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















