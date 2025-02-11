ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadian music legend Colin James returns to North Bay

By The Local Journalism Initiative

Published

Colin James' latest album, called "Open Road," gained him a 2022 Juno Award for blues album of the year, making it his eighth Juno win and counting. (Facebook/ Colin James)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.