ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadian Blood Services needs 1 million new doners, 73-year-old says ‘I can set a good example’

By Allison Bamford

Published

Don Meister has been donating blood for more than 40 years.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.