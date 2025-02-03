ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada's chief justice decries misinformation as top court turns 150

By The Canadian Press

Published

Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner delivers a presentation at the Empress Hotel as part of the Court’s 150th anniversary commemorations in Victoria, B.C., on Feb. 3, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.