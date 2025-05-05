ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada to test emergency alert system on TV, radio and phones

By Daniel Otis

Updated

Published

An emergency amber alert is viewed on the display of an Apple watch in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.