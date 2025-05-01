ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada to reach 55 area codes as Toronto gets 942 and B.C. prepares for 257

By John Vennavally-Rao

Published

Toronto's fourth area code is being criticized on social media from users who suggest three is enough.


















