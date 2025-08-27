Canada

Canada Post features fungi and lichen in new stamp series

By Christl Dabu

Published

Canada Post has issued five new stamps highlighting the beauty of fungi and lichens and their importance to Canadian ecosystems. (Canada Post)


















