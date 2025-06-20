ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada-Europe security and defence pact to be signed Monday in Brussels

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, welcomes President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on June 16, 2025. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.