ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

With Canada Day approaching, one survey asks how proud Canadians feel

By Robin Della Corte

Published

A child waves the Maple Leaf flag during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.