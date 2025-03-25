ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Border officials offer rare look inside Canada's largest immigration holding centre

By The Canadian Press

Published

A visiting area is seen at the Canada Border Services Agency's GTA Immigration Holding Centre in Toronto on Feb. 19, 2025. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.