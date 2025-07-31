ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Bird flu: Tensions build in B.C. village as court decision on ostrich cull nears

By Judy Trinh

Published

Hundreds of ostriches in B.C. that are staring down a government death sentence now have a powerful ally. Judy Trinh explains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.