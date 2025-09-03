Canada

Atlantic Canada’s post-secondary schools warn of talent loss under international student cap

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

After suspending eight programs and downsizing three more, students at Holland College are left with fewer class options this semester. Maria Sarrouh reports.


















