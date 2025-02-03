ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

As birth tourism rises again, will Trump's citizenship moves send more Canada's way?

By The Canadian Press

Published

Liga Lin, right, and her assistant Evelyn Lin, pose for a photo in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nono Shen


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.