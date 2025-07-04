ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Americans come to Canada to celebrate Independence Day

By Paul Hollingsworth

Published

Mike and Barbara Randos travelled to Nova Scotia from Pennsylvania.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.