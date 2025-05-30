ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Allegations involving his own young daughter surface against Canadian at centre of W5 investigation into videotaped sexual assaults

By Joseph Loiero and Avery Haines

Published

Bryan Hayward's ex-wife says she is concerned that Hayward drugged their then 11-year-old daughter during a visit in June 2023.


















Photos

