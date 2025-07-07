ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Airlines add routes to Atlantic Canada as U.S. travel demand drops

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

Maria Sarrouh reports on how airlines like WestJet, Porter, and Air Canada are seeing fewer U.S. flights and growing demand for domestic routes, especially to destinations like P.E.I.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.