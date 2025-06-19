ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

A $1 million Ferrari – or is it? Canada’s insurance investigators face rising fraud claims

By Jon Woodward

Published

W5’s Jon Woodward investigates how criminals are using VIN spoofing to disguise cars and turn the value of one stolen car into multiple insurance payouts.


















