ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Heat warnings in place for 5 provinces, 1 territory

By Kendra Mangione

Published

Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen breaks down the heat and air quality warnings in place across parts of Canada.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.