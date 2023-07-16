Afghan refugees defy odds to escape oppression and find freedom in Canada

As the morning sun greeted Omida Amini in her temporary accommodation at a hotel in the southern part of Regina, she experienced a delightful feeling of liberation, akin to a bird no longer confined to its cage.

It had been more than two years since she last experienced this overwhelming emotion, which had been ruthlessly robbed from women in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Amini said.

As CEO of Women's Integrity for Society Empowerment (WIS), Amini was working tirelessly to empower women in her war-torn county. However, after the Taliban banned women in December 2022 from being able to work, her efforts were thwarted, forcing her to close the office.

After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban swiftly implemented a series of oppressive measures on women in Afghanistan. They initiated a ban on women’s education, followed by strict restrictions on women’s ability to work. Adding to their oppressive restrictions, the Taliban recently imposed a ban on beauty salons across the country.

Faced with uncertainty, Amini made the difficult decision to leave her country and sought refuge in Pakistan in February 2023. As a single woman, it was not easy for her to get into the airport, as the Taliban have imposed restrictions which require women to have a male companion, or "Mahram," to travel.

Amini says bribes became her only means of escaping her oppressive circumstances.

“I was desperately asking families to accept me as their daughter, hoping it would allow me to enter the airport and leave the country. But nobody was able to help me as they feared that the Taliban may figure it out," explained Amini. "Whenever I think back to those days, it disturbs my sleep and prevents me from laughing, making me cry instead. It was then that I truly understood the challenges one faces without a supportive family," she recalled.

Amini, who dedicated many years to taking care of needy women, found herself once again experiencing a profound yearning for the support of her parents, just like in her childhood when she desperately needed their presence. However, she had never been fortunate enough to have them by her side, as her mother tragically passed away when she was merely four years old, and her father had fallen victim to unknown assailants even before her birth.

Amini was raised by her uncle, the sole remaining guardian of their entire family. However, to her great sorrow, he too passed away only days before her departure to Pakistan.

"When I was searching for a larger house to provide better care for my ailing uncle," said Amini, "landlords refused to rent to me because they had received instructions from the Taliban forbidding the rental of properties to single women."

After encountering all challenges, Amini, along with over 300 other government-assisted Afghan refugees, arrived in Canada on Wednesday aboard a charter flight from Pakistan.

“Canada is the land of opportunity. I want to use these opportunities to continue my fight for equality and women’s rights in my country,” said Amini.

Canada has committed to bringing 40,000 vulnerable Afghans to the country after the Taliban's return, and so far over 34,000 Afghans have arrived in Canada.

However, there are still Afghans living in a state of uncertainty in Pakistan, patiently awaiting the processing of their documents by countries like Canada, the U.S., and various European nations that have made commitments to evacuate and offer assistance to vulnerable individuals from Afghanistan.

Jawid Yousufi has been waiting for his visa since February of last year after he fled Afghanistan and sought refuge in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.

“Refugees here are in a state of desperation and uncertainty. They feel lost, not knowing what to do next,” said Yousufi. “Many of them are living in miserable conditions, enduring mental suffering. They are facing grave mental health challenges.”

Another challenge faced by refugees in Pakistan is obtaining an exit permit. Yousufi, who fled to Pakistan illegally to escape Taliban persecution, has been granted a French visa. However, he is currently unable to book his flight as he requires an exit permit from the Pakistani government before he can leave the country.

Yousufi was a journalist in Afghanistan who worked with multiple news channels and newspapers. He was attacked and injured by unknown armed men in Kabul days before the Taliban takeover.

He believes the attack was a response to his controversial reports.

“Taliban lied that they forgive. They’re trucking those who were their enemies and fought against them by gun or educating people through other social activities,” Nasih, another Afghan refugee who recently moved to Canada who is now living in B.C., said.

Nasih, who preferred to use a pseudonym to safeguard the identity of his family members still living in Afghanistan, has worked with international forces in Afghanistan, including the Canadian Armed Forces.

Although Nasih has started a new life in Canada, he is worried about his family members who are still in Afghanistan and fears the Taliban. He wishes to bring his family to Canada or help them leave Afghanistan for other countries.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.