Afghan refugees defy odds to escape oppression and find freedom in Canada

Omida Amini, along with over 300 other government-assisted Afghan refugees, arrived in Canada on Wednesday aboard a charter flight from Pakistan. (Photo: Supplied) Omida Amini, along with over 300 other government-assisted Afghan refugees, arrived in Canada on Wednesday aboard a charter flight from Pakistan. (Photo: Supplied)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social