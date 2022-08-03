'A wake-up call': Online crimes see stark increase during COVID-19 pandemic
New statistics show that police-reported extortion cases in Canada rose by nearly 300 per cent in the last decade, as the crime swelled online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These concerning increases are being facilitated by social media platforms and other electronic services providers," said Lianna McDonald, the executive director of the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, in a news release.
"It should be a wake-up call."
Crime data released by Statistics Canada Tuesday also showed an eight per cent increase in the non-consensual distribution of intimate images from 2020 to 2021. There were also increases in indecent or harassing communications -- up four per cent -- and uttering threats -- rising three per cent.
The nature of these crimes has moved online, Statistics Canada said, and may have been exacerbated by increased internet activity during the pandemic. There were almost 15,500 cybercrime-related harassing and threatening behaviour violations in 2021 -- up 21 per cent from 2019.
Stephen Sauer, the director of Cybertip.ca, said the issue has worsened over the last year. The Winnipeg-based child protection centre runs Cybertip, Canada's tip line for reporting online child sexual abuse.
There was a 120 per cent increase in reports of online luring between January and June, Sauer said. The line is now seeing 300 extortion cases a month, up from 155 earlier this year.
"What this really says is there's a significant problem here. Police are seeing an increase, we are seeing an increase," Sauer said.
The number of people being targeted is also likely higher, Sauer said, but many don't report it out of a sense of embarrassment or shame, especially when it's children.
"I think there are a lot of kids out there that are trying to manage these situations on their own without an adult or without reporting to us," he said.
Sauer said oftentimes children are specifically targeted. Organized crime rings based overseas pose as young women on social media platforms that teenagers use such as Snapchat and Instagram.
They convince them to send sexually explicit images or videos and then immediately threaten to share the content if the children don't provide them with money or sometimes more images.
The consequences of the crime can be deadly. A 17-year-old Manitoba boy killed himself earlier this year only three hours after he was targeted online.
Police agencies across Canada have been sending warnings after a stark increase in sextortion scams.
Statistics Canada also noted an increase of incidents involving luring a child through a computer -- up five per cent compared to 2020.
Last month, a 13-year-old Alberta girl was missing for more than a week before she was found in Oregon and her family says she was caught in the psychological games of a man she met online.
A 40-year-old American man was arrested and charged with rape, sexual abuse and kidnapping.
Sauer said these cases involving online crimes can be extremely difficult to investigate for police because most social media companies aren't located in Canada and aren't necessarily compelled to provide officers with information.
While parents should talk about online safety with children, Sauer said that cannot be the only safeguard for kids who increasingly use the internet for school and socializing.
Social media companies could make immediate changes to ensure kids are safe on their platforms, Sauer said. The federal government could also bring in regulations, he added.
Ottawa just wrapped up an online safety advisory council and is in the process of doing consultations in order to form a regulatory framework to address harmful content online.
McDonald said the new crime data reinforces the need for the government "to swiftly impose regulatory guardrails around the technology industry."
"We don't allow other types of manufacturers to introduce products into the Canadian market that pose a risk to the public," she said.
"Yet, in the digital space, it's a free-for-all at the expense of children."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It sounded like bombs': Hailstorm damages dozens of cars on Alta. highway
Gibran Marquez made a phone call he never wants to make again. Marquez was one of many people trapped in a massive hail storm near Red Deer, Alta., which left dozens of vehicles damaged and drivers and passengers bruised and confused along the side of the QEII highway.
'The most expensive part of your years': Parents feel inflation's squeeze
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, The Canadian Press is speaking to people at different stages of life to see where they're being hit the hardest.
Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
Snowbirds aircraft crashes in Northern B.C.
A Snowbirds aircraft crashed in Northern B.C. shortly after takeoff Tuesday afternoon.
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Cason Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
Conjoined twins connected at the brain successfully separated after doctors collaborate virtually
Doctors have successfully separated a pair of 3-year-old twin boys fused at the brain after months of cross-continental planning through a virtual reality operating theatre.
Travel restrictions drastically cut down on COVID-19 entering Canada early in pandemic, but didn't stop new outbreaks: study
A new study that looks back on the first and second waves of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 says that travel restrictions barring entry to Canada did drastically reduce the number of COVID-19 cases entering the country but couldn't stop new outbreaks.
B.C. teacher who claimed burning of murdered wife's body was a 'respectful cremation' granted day parole
A British Columbia man who, after killing his wife, once tried to claim burning her body and vehicle was part of a 'respectful cremation' has been granted day parole.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
'Exceptionally' hot and humid weather expected to sweep southern Ontario
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday for most of southern Ontario.
-
One person dead following early morning fire in Toronto's east end
A person has died following a two-alarm fire in east Toronto’s Riverdale area.
-
Toronto General Hospital under critical care bed alert amid staff shortages
The University Health Network (UHN) says the three intensive care units at Toronto General Hospital are at or near capacity as the health-care system struggles to keep up with demand.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa school bus authority 'cautiously optimistic' all routes will be covered this fall
There is cautious optimism within the student transportation industry about starting the new school year with a full slate of bus routes, after last school year brought numerous cancellations because of driver shortages.
-
Police seize handgun, lay stunt driving charges, and pour out 70 open drinks over long weekend
Two men are facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the ByWard Market over the long weekend.
-
Ontario health minister refuses to acknowledge whether hospital shutdowns are acceptable
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
Barrie
-
Huntsville firefighters battle attic blaze
Huntsville Lake of Bays firefighters were called to an attic fire on Britannia Road Tuesday.
-
Orillia Summer Nights may cause laughter and dancing
Orillia and Orillia & District Arts Council (ODAC) have teamed up this summer to create Orillia Summer Nights, a new series of cultural experiences offered in neighbourhood parks in August.
-
Barrie boy helping Ukrainian refugees one backpack at a time
A 12-year-old Barrie boy hopes to make life a little easier for students fleeing the war in Ukraine, one backpack at a time.
Kitchener
-
Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
-
-
Feeling the chill: Southwestern Ontario ice cream truck operator feeling effects of inflation
It’s been a hot summer that has been met with red-hot inflation, which is hitting ice cream truck operators across southwestern Ontario.
London
-
The sticky forecast for the London area for Aug. 3, 2022
A special weather statement from Environment Canada is in effect for much of southern Ontario.
-
COVID outbreak forces cancellations at Blyth Festival
The Blyth Festival has announced it is cancelling the entire run of the third show of the season, The Waltz, due to a COVID outbreak among the cast.
-
"Several people dressed in black" involved in robbery: OPP
Oxford OPP are investigating a report of a robbery in Zorra Township where suspects were dressed in black and showed an 'edged weapon.'
Windsor
-
Wednesday's Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Wednesday.
-
Man charged with assault after allegedly punching business owner
A 33-year-old man is facing charges of uttering threats and assault following an altercation over suspected stolen copper wire Monday.
-
'Find the monster that did this': Windsor police investigate animal cruelty after dog dies from severe burns
“She was just a little baby, she didn't deserve this." Susan DaSilva can’t fathom why anyone would hurt her daughter’s 11-month-old husky named Angel.
Montreal
-
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montreal
Two men are dead in two separate shootings in Montreal.
-
Montrealer faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.
A Montreal man is facing a life sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to importing fentanyl into that country from his Canadian prison cell.
-
Montreal restaurant owner says ongoing construction forced him to temporarily close his business
The owner of a popular Indian restaurant on Montreal's Saint-Laurent Boulevard says he has been forced to temporarily shut down his business because of ongoing construction right outside his doorstep.
Atlantic
-
Some N.B. paramedics still waiting for retroactive pay after reclassification over a year ago
After being officially reclassified as medical science professionals over a year ago, some New Brunswick paramedics say they have yet to receive the retroactive pay promised to them.
-
Forced out: Dartmouth tenants told to leave apartments after buildings sold
People who live in a couple of older apartment buildings in north end Dartmouth, N.S., say they're being tossed out now that the owner has sold the properties.
-
Nova Scotia legislature votes down pay raise for politicians
Nova Scotia's legislature wrapped up a short summer session on Tuesday with the passage of a bill rescinding a recommended 12.6 per cent pay raise for its members.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado touches down in Manitoba, no damage reported: Environment Canada
It was brief, but a tornado touched down in Manitoba, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'A wake-up call': Online crimes see stark increase during COVID-19 pandemic
New statistics show that police-reported extortion cases in Canada rose by nearly 300 per cent in the last decade, as the crime swelled online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Transcona Library suspends 24-hour returns due to person sleeping in vestibule
A Winnipeg library branch’s vestibule is no longer open 24 hours after a person experiencing homelessness started sleeping inside.
Calgary
-
South Calgary Health Centre shortens urgent care hours due to staffing challenges
A Calgary health facility is shortening the amount of time it offers urgent care due to staffing issues.
-
Flames re-sign Mangiapane, Kylington, Pospisil
The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday that they have re-signed forward Andrew Mangiapane, defenseman Oliver Kylington and forward Martin Pospisil.
-
Calgary vet warns dog owners to be aware of harmful affects of foxtail
As more people and their pets spend time outdoors, Calgary veterinarians are once again warning about the potentially harmful affects of foxtail grass.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Cason Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.
-
Travel restrictions drastically cut down on COVID-19 entering Canada early in pandemic, but didn't stop new outbreaks: study
A new study that looks back on the first and second waves of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 says that travel restrictions barring entry to Canada did drastically reduce the number of COVID-19 cases entering the country but couldn't stop new outbreaks.
-
Three out of five Conservative candidates to appear tonight for final party debate
These are the circumstances under which the party's last official debate of the race will take place tonight in Ottawa, before a winner is announced Sept. 10.
Vancouver
-
Concerns a 'vicious cycle' underway as private companies increasingly staffing B.C. hospitals
As B.C.’s hospitals are faltering under the burden of staff resignations and illness, sources say private companies are quietly filling the gaps with growing numbers of well-compensated nurses – with an unclear price tag.
-
Vancouver high-rise tenants furious both elevators broken during heat wave
Some tenants in a Vancouver rental building say they were forced to walk up and down as many as 10 flights of stairs several times per day during the recent heat wave.
-
Highway closed as out-of-control wildfire near B.C. ski resort keeps growing
The out-of-control Keremeos Creek wildfire burning near a B.C. mountain resort continues to grow, and has shut down Highway 3A between Penticton and Keremeos.
Politics
-
After Pope called residential schools 'genocide,' House of Commons should too: NDP MP
A New Democrat member of Parliament said Tuesday she hopes all of her colleagues will now recognize the residential schools system as genocide, now that Pope Francis has used the term.
-
Canada sanctions Russian military officers over atrocities in Bucha
The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.
-
Conservatives raised more than Liberals and NDP combined in second quarter of 2022
The federal Conservatives raised more money than the Liberals and NDP combined during the second quarter of this year, as the party inches closer to choosing a new leader.
Health
-
Travel restrictions drastically cut down on COVID-19 entering Canada early in pandemic, but didn't stop new outbreaks: study
A new study that looks back on the first and second waves of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 says that travel restrictions barring entry to Canada did drastically reduce the number of COVID-19 cases entering the country but couldn't stop new outbreaks.
-
Conjoined twins connected at the brain successfully separated after doctors collaborate virtually
Doctors have successfully separated a pair of 3-year-old twin boys fused at the brain after months of cross-continental planning through a virtual reality operating theatre.
-
Dill pickle vodka recalled in Ontario due to 'pieces of glass'
A dill pickle flavoured vodka is being pulled off shelves in Ontario after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle.
Sci-Tech
-
UN nuclear chief: Ukraine nuclear plant is 'out of control'
The UN nuclear chief warned that Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine 'is completely out of control' and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident.
-
TikTok's ties to China are once again under fire in Washington. Here's why
Two years after then-President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States through an executive order, the short-form video platform is once again under scrutiny in Washington. And the underlying issue remains largely the same: TikTok's ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance.
-
Nintendo's profit rises despite shortages of computer chips
Nintendo's profit in the April-June quarter rose 28 per cent from a year earlier on healthy demand for its games, although its console sales were dented by a shortage of semiconductors.
Entertainment
-
Stephen King to testify for government in books merger trial
As the U.S. Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would damage the careers of some of the most popular authors, it is leaning in part on the testimony of a writer who has thrived like few others: Stephen King.
-
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
-
Beyonce to remove offensive word from new song
Beyonce is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record 'Renaissance,' just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.
Business
-
First ship with Ukrainian grain inspected off Istanbul coast
Inspectors on Wednesday boarded the first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour, after the vessel anchored off Istanbul.
-
China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruption
China blocked imports of citrus, fish and other foods from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by a top American lawmaker, Nancy Pelosi, but has avoided disrupting one of the world's most important technology and manufacturing relationships.
-
Nintendo's profit rises despite shortages of computer chips
Nintendo's profit in the April-June quarter rose 28 per cent from a year earlier on healthy demand for its games, although its console sales were dented by a shortage of semiconductors.
Lifestyle
-
Stretching, range of motion and aerobic exercise all slow cognitive decline, study says
Regular stretching and balance and range of motion exercises are as good as aerobic exercise in slowing the progression of mild cognitive decline, a new study has found.
-
Ontario woman makes life-changing discovery after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
-
Three women say Spanish body positivity campaign used their images without permission
Three women who believe their images were used in a Spanish 'body positivity' campaign have said their likenesses were used and edited without permission — including a woman whose prosthetic leg was edited out of the image, and a woman who believes her face was edited onto the body of a woman who had a mastectomy.
Sports
-
Woman who filed Hockey Canada lawsuit over alleged sexual assault passed a lie-detector test: lawyer
The woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault recently passed a polygraph examination, her lawyer said Tuesday. The result of the polygraph test, which was arranged by the complainant's lawyer, was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.
-
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
-
MLB trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add
Baseball's trade deadline day was an action-packed affair -- 27 trades in all -- and no one had more fun than the Padres.
Autos
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.
-
Former F1 race director Masi says he received death threats
Formula One's former race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season's controversial call at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
-
Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season
Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.