A case of bubonic plague has been diagnosed in the U.S. Here's what you should know

Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.

A sick pet cat was believed to be the source of a recent U.S. case of bubonic plague in Oregon this week.

Although public health officials believe people in the community are not at risk, the infected resident in Oregon, the cat and resident's close contacts were treated with medication, The Associated Press reported. The cat died.

Though still uncommon, about seven cases are diagnosed each year in the southwestern United States and human-to-human transmission hasn't been confirmed in the U.S. since 1925, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). From 2010 to 2015, 3,248 human cases were reported, including 584 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

In Canada, it's even rarer. No known cases of human plague have been confirmed in the country since the first reported instance in 1939, according to PHAC's website, which was last updated in 2018. In light of the recent case in Oregon, CTVNews.ca has reached out to PHAC to confirm whether there have been any new Canadian cases.

Symptoms: What is the plague?

The Yersinia pestis bacterium causes the plague, which has other forms such as bubonic plague, septicemic plague and pneumonic plague, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For bubonic plague, symptoms include fever, headache, chills, weakness as well as swollen and painful lymph nodes, according to the CDC.

How does the plague spread?

The plague is spread in various ways from infected animals and humans. An infected flea can spread it through a bite, according to PHAC. Direct contact with the infected tissues or fluids of an infected animal or human can result in contracting the disease. Breathing in droplets from coughs or sneezes of the infected individual can also transmit the plague.

With files from The Associated Press