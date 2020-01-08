TORONTO -- Sixty-three Canadians were among the 176 people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed near Iran’s capital shortly after takeoff, according to Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs.

The Ukraine International Airlines jet, Flight PS752, hurtled into farmland outside of Tehran only minutes after taking off from the capital’s main international airport on Wednesday morning.

All 167 passengers and nine crew members on board the Boeing 737-800 aircraft were killed.

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaiko said there were 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, and 11 Ukrainians on board. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German, and three British nationals killed in the crash.

The airline released a list of the passengers on board the plane which includes birth dates, but not nationalities. The youngest person on the flight was born in 2016, while the oldest was born in 1950.

Global Affairs Canada has not responded to a request for comment from CTV News.

However, Canada’s foreign affairs minister Francois-Philippe Champagne expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Tragic news regarding Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians,” he said.

Champagne added that he has been in touch with the Ukrainian government.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also extended his condolences to the victims’ families. His office said he was cutting short a visit to Oman to return to Kyiv.

Most of the passengers were en route to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, before making their way to other destinations, airline officials said.

The devastating crash happened hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing American soldiers. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the strikes were in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue was to blame for the plane crash. Ukrainian authorities initially agreed, but later backed away from that assessment, citing the ongoing investigation.

There is no indication at this stage whether the plane crash is connected to the missile attack earlier that day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that all Canadian Armed Forces deployed in Iraq were safe following the missile attack.

“We are deeply concerned with the missile attacks launched by Iran,” the statement read. “The safety of the women and men who serve is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions for the security of our civilian, military, and diplomatic personnel. We continue to strongly urge de-escalation across the region.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, struck a positive note following the missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq.

“All is well!” he tweeted. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!”

In light of the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Global Affairs Canada warned against any “non-essential” travel to Iran due to the “volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention.”

Following the plane crash in Iran, Canada’s only air carrier in the region, Air Canada, rerouted its flights to “ensure the security of its flights into and over the Middle East.”

Flight PS752 had been delayed from taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport by nearly an hour and never made it above 2,400 metres in the air, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

While it’s still unclear what caused the crash, Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for Iran’s Road and Transportation Ministry, was quoted in the state-run IRNA news agency as saying a fire struck one of the aircraft’s engines and the pilot then lost control of the plane.

Ukraine International Airlines announced that it has suspended flights indefinitely to Tehran.

Hassan Razaeifar, the head of Iran’s air crash investigation committee, said it appeared the pilot was unable to communicate with air-traffic controllers in Tehran moments before the crash.

The Boeing 737-800 jet, which is commonly used for short to medium-range flights, crashed into farmland outside of Tehran, littering the ground with flaming debris.

Din Mohammad Qassemi, a resident who lives nearby, told The Associated Press he was watching the news about Iran’s ballistic missile strike when he heard the crash.

“I heard a massive explosion and all the houses started to shake. There was fire everywhere,” he said. “At first I thought (the Americans) have hit here with missiles and went in the basement as a shelter. After a while, I went out and saw a plane has crashed over there. Body parts were lying around everywhere.”

Journalists from the Associated Press reported seeing passengers’ possessions scattered across a field, including a child’s cartoon-covered toothbrush, a stuffed animal, and electronics.