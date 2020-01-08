The latest on the Ukranian plane crash that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, in Iran:

8 a.m.

Ukranian International Airlines has released a list of the passengers on a plane that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard.

The list includes years of birth, but not nationalities.

The youngest person listed was born in 2016, while the oldest was born in 1950.

7:40 a.m.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has tweeted about the deadly plane crash in Iran, which killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians.

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians," he wrote.

"I have been in touch with the government of Ukraine. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves."

7:30 a.m.

Boeing has issued a statement expressing sympathy for the casualties of a plane crash in Tehran and their families, calling it a "tragic event."

Iranian officials have said they suspect a mechanical issue brought down the 3 1/2-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

"We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time," Boeing said. "We are ready to assist in any way needed.

7:15 a.m.

Global Affairs Canada is warning against any non-essential travel to Iran "due to the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention."

The agency said Canadians, particularly those holding dual Canadian-Iranian citizenship, were at risk of being arbitrarily questioned, arrested and detained.

"Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada will not be granted consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian citizens," Global Affairs said. "Canadian-Iranian dual citizens should carefully consider the risks of travelling to Iran."