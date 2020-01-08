TORONTO -- A Ukrainian Boeing-737 jet carrying 176 people, including 63 Canadians, has crashed in Iran.

There were no survivors, according to officials.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv went down minutes after taking off from Tehran’s main international airport on Wednesday morning. The plane crashed into farmland outside of the capital, scattering debris across the area.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, however, Iranian authorities said they suspect a mechanical error was to blame for the crash.

Here’s what we know so far about the Canadian victims:

Mousavi family

Four members of the Mousavi family from Edmonton were on the flight. They were: Pedram Mousavi (father), Mojgan Daneshmand (mother), Darya Mousavi (daughter) and Darina Mousavi (daughter).

Payman Parseyan, a member of Edmonton’s Iranian community, says many Iranians fly back to the country over the holidays to visit family. "As soon as we heard about the plane going down, I immediately thought that this is a flight that’s leaving the country," he told CTV News Edmonton.

Ghanimat Azhdari

Azhdari was born in 1983 and was a PhD student at the University of Guelph. A statement from the university said she was on her way back to the university after visiting her family in Iran over the December break. "In addition to her scholarly work, Ghanimat was a proud member of the Qashaqi tribe in Iran and a powerful and passionate young leader, at the international level, in advancing the rights of Indigenous Peoples," reads the statement.

She was also a member of the ICAA Consortium, a global organizations promoting recognition of Indigenous Peoples' and Community Conserved Areas and Territories.