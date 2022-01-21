One Canadian has been killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Mexican resort near Playa del Carmen on Friday, local police have reported.

State security secretary Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez confirmed the triple shooting on Twitter.

The shooting took place at a hotel in Xcaret, Mexico. All three of those injured were identified as Canadian and Gutiérrez said they were immediately transferred to hospital, where one died.

Gutiérrez also released images of a guest who allegedly shot the individuals, asking for any information that would lead to the person's arrest. One image shows the individual holding a handgun.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of reports that Canadian citizens have been affected by an incident in Mexico.

"Consular officials are contacting local authorities to gather more information and stand ready to provide consular assistance," the statement said.

"Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."

This is a breaking story and will be updated once more details are confirmed.