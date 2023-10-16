21-year-old identified as 5th Canadian who died in Israel-Hamas war
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
Netta Epstein, 21, was killed in southern Israel in an attack earlier this month. His mother tells CTV News Epstein died after jumping on a grenade to save his fiancée.
Federal officials said Sunday that the deaths of five Canadians have now been confirmed in the Israel-Hamas war, and three others are considered missing.
Thousands were killed, injured or displaced in an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, which led to retaliatory air strikes in Gaza by Israel.
As of Sunday, an estimated 1,000 Canadians and their families have been flown from Israel to Athens via a Canadian Armed Forces military operation, and Global Affairs Canada says it has responded to 4,200 inquiries.
This is a breaking news update. Check back for more information.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 21-year-old identified as 5th Canadian who died in Israel-Hamas war
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 21-year-old identified as 5th Canadian who died in Israel-Hamas war
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
First group of Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank
Canada's minister of foreign affairs has confirmed the first group of Canadians from the West Bank arrived safely in Jordan on Monday.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Family who escaped war in Ukraine among those boarding Canadian evacuation flights out of Israel
As of Sunday night, more than 1,000 passengers have been airlifted out of Israel on Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) evacuation flights—among them, a family who is going through this for the second time, having escaped the war in Ukraine more than a year ago.
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
ANALYSIS NDP member support declining for Jagmeet Singh raises questions about his future
This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest. This gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention, when more than half the delegates voted to remove Thomas Mulcair.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A fifth Canadian is confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli invasion of Gaza looms, and Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76. Here's what you need to know to know to start your day.
Muslim boy killed, woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
A 71-year-old Illinois man was charged Sunday with a hate crime, accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously wounding a woman because of their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war, authorities said.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
Toronto
-
One person dies after being struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto
One person has died after being struck by a dump truck in midtown Toronto.
-
Ontario government to table bill to return Greenbelt land and codify its boundaries
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
-
Hotel prices in Toronto expected to rise next year. Here’s why
Travellers checking into Toronto hotels next year could see higher prices next year, with rates forecasted to rise about seven per cent, according to a recent report.
Ottawa
-
Zexi Li, 'Freedom Convoy' lawyers spar over use of the word 'occupation' in court
The woman who went to court to get an injunction against the 'Freedom Convoy' last year is set to testify today in the criminal trial of two of the protest's organizers. Zexi Li is expected to take the stand in the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are accused mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, among other charges.
-
Chinatown BIA reports more vandalism to street art
The Chinatown BIA says its street sculptures on Somerset Street have once again been vandalized.
-
Rallies for Israel and Palestine march through Ottawa streets
Twin rallies, one for Palestine and one for Israel, marched through downtown Ottawa streets on Sunday on the ninth day of the war between Israel and Hamas, a designated terrorist entity.
Barrie
-
Helicopter crashes into Collingwood home
A helicopter crashed into a house in Collingwood shortly after takeoff Monday morning, officials say.
-
Camouflaged bandit attempts armed robbery in Georgian Bluffs
Police say an individual entered the business and attempted to get the cashier to hand over cash.
-
Hundreds of Palestine supporters take to Barrie to call for an end to violence in Israeli-Gaza conflict
Hundreds of people marched through the city's downtown streets on Sunday carrying flags and signs in a show of solidarity with civilians suffering on both sides of the war.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged in five-vehicle crash in Cambridge
A 23-year-old from Cambridge has been charged in a five-vehicle crash on Sunday.
-
'130 years and don't we look great?': Kitchener's Walper Hotel celebrates milestone anniversary
Sunday marked a symbolic birthday for a symbol of downtown Kitchener. A grand celebration was held Sunday afternoon for the 130th anniversary of the iconic Walper Hotel.
-
SIU investigating after man shot by officer in Cambridge
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after they say a man was shot by a Waterloo regional police officer in Cambridge.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 24
Accused in the deaths of a London Muslim family, Nathaniel Veltman took the stand in his own defence, his evidence will continue in Windsor’s Superior Court Monday. Here’s what you missed.
-
Sexual assault in Saugeen Shores
Around 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 12, police responded to a report of an assault on a community trail near Trillium Drive.
-
OPP release scene of active investigation in Ingersoll
The only information released was that there was no threat to public safety and people were asked to avoid the area.
Windsor
-
Arson investigators to attend scene of fire in Windsor
Crews were called to the scene in the area of 100 Elliott Street near Goyeau Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Magna Integram Windsor Seating workers vote 99 percent in favour of strike
Employees at Magna Integram Windsor Seating have voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if needed.
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
Montreal
-
Montreal police unveil new, eye-catching pedestrian safety campaign
Drivers heading south on d'Iberville Street in Montreal's east end could soon be confronted by their worst nightmare -- what could happen if they're not careful behind the wheel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 21-year-old identified as 5th Canadian who died in Israel-Hamas war
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
-
Montreal mayor to join UN group on sustainable development
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced she will be part of a new United Nations group that aims to strengthen the participation of different communities in implementing sustainable development programs.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP say public not at risk as search continues for motel shooting suspect
Nova Scotia RCMP say they don't believe there is any threat to the public as they continue their search for a potentially armed man suspected of shooting a woman at a motel in Brookfield, N.S.
-
N.S. man charged with arson after allegedly trying to burn home
A Torbrook, N.S., man is facing multiple charges, including arson, after he allegedly tried to burn a home on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 21-year-old identified as 5th Canadian who died in Israel-Hamas war
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
Winnipeg
-
Case of Winnipeg man accused of killing parents, attacking nurse in hospital expected in court
The case of a Winnipeg man who is accused of killing his parents and stabbing a staff member at Seven Oaks Hospital is expected to be in court on Monday.
-
Fire destroys grain elevator in Manitoba community
Residents near St. Jean Baptiste woke up to a dark column of smoke rising up into the fall sky Saturday morning.
-
Police investigation prompts road closures in West Broadway
The Winnipeg Police Service is on scene in the city’s West Broadway neighbourhood on Monday morning, prompting road closures in the area.
Calgary
-
Cyclist seriously injured after being pinned between vehicles
Emergency crews say a cyclist is in hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash in southeast Calgary.
-
Flu, COVID-19 immunizations begin in Alberta
Starting Monday, Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for their seasonal flu and COVID-19 shots and Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are still plenty of open spaces.
-
Tourmaline Oil announces deal to buy Bonavista Energy worth $1.45 billion
Tourmaline Oil Corp. has signed an agreement to buy Bonavista Energy Corp. in a deal worth $1.45 billion.
Edmonton
-
Suspect fatally shot by northern Alta. RCMP on Sunday
A person was shot and killed by Mounties in northern Alberta on Sunday.
-
Flu, COVID-19 immunizations begin in Alberta
Starting Monday, Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for their seasonal flu and COVID-19 shots and Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are still plenty of open spaces.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 21-year-old identified as 5th Canadian who died in Israel-Hamas war
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
New legislation on short-term rentals coming to B.C.
B.C. officials are set to announce legislation targeting short-term rentals in the province Monday.
-
Order of B.C. recipient paid $28,000 plus travel expenses for hip replacement surgery in Alberta
Not able to walk and on strong opioids for pain, Tracy Porteous decided she couldn’t wait any longer. She decided to pay for private hip replacement surgery in Calgary.
-
'We will treat evil as it should be treated': Vancouver men enlist in Israeli military as war rages on
Adin Mauer is in his fourth year of computer science at the University of British Columbia, but knew he needed to step away.
Politics
-
First group of Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank
Canada's minister of foreign affairs has confirmed the first group of Canadians from the West Bank arrived safely in Jordan on Monday.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS NDP member support declining for Jagmeet Singh raises questions about his future
This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest. This gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention, when more than half the delegates voted to remove Thomas Mulcair.
-
5 Canadians now confirmed killed in Israel-Hamas war, Global Affairs says
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Health
-
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
Sci-Tech
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Entertainment
-
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
-
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
Business
-
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford.
-
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
The Bank of Canada's business outlook survey indicator fell in the third quarter as companies expect sales growth to slow over the coming year. The indicator summarizing business sentiment was at its lowest level in more than a decade.
-
Pfizer cuts full-year outlook due to declining sales of COVID-19-related products
Shares of Pfizer are in retreat on the first day of trading after the drug company said sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and its coronavirus treatment are in less than expected and cut revenue expectations for the year by US $9 billion.
Lifestyle
-
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
-
The ancient ways of natural wine are finding new fans
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
-
'Honey, they called your name': Toronto woman wins big on The Price Is Right
“Come on down!” Anyone who has watched The Price Is Right has heard those famous three words from their television screens, but few have heard them uttered after their name – and a Toronto woman is one of them.
Sports
-
IOC warns countries that block athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids
Countries that exclude athletes from competing for political reasons risk harming their plans to host an Olympic Games, the IOC said Sunday.
-
Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris has full movement after on-field neck injury, coach says
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott expressed relief in saying initial tests indicate Damien Harris is trending in a positive direction after a neck injury led to the running back being transported by ambulance to the hospital on Sunday night.
-
Olympic president Thomas Bach urged by IOC members to extend term limit and seek 4 more years
Russia and China have done it for their heads of state. Now some International Olympic Committee members want to change term-limit rules and norms to keep their long-time leader in office.
Autos
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.