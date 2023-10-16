Canada

    • 21-year-old identified as 5th Canadian who died in Israel-Hamas war

    Netta Epstein is seen in this undated handout photo. Netta Epstein is seen in this undated handout photo.

    The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.

    Netta Epstein, 21, was killed in southern Israel in an attack earlier this month. His mother tells CTV News Epstein died after jumping on a grenade to save his fiancée.  

    Federal officials said Sunday that the deaths of five Canadians have now been confirmed in the Israel-Hamas war, and three others are considered missing.

    Thousands were killed, injured or displaced in an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, which led to retaliatory air strikes in Gaza by Israel.

    As of Sunday, an estimated 1,000 Canadians and their families have been flown from Israel to Athens via a Canadian Armed Forces military operation, and Global Affairs Canada says it has responded to 4,200 inquiries.

    This is a breaking news update. Check back for more information.

