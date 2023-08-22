2 men arrested at Canadian border with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it arrested two men earlier this month after discovering they were travelling with fake Canadian permanent resident and social insurance cards.

Border services officers arrested the pair on Aug. 1 at the Armstrong port of entry, located southeast of Saint-Théophile, Que., and northwest of Jackman, Maine.

The CBSA alleges that officers found the pair with multiple fraudulent identification cards in their vehicle as they were crossing the border.

In addition to the fake IDs, the travellers also had currency worth more than $10,000 that had not been reported when leaving Canada, which is a violation to the "Proceeds of Crime (money laundering) and Terrorist Financial Act," according to a press release from the CBSA published on Tuesday.

"All of these items and the currency were seized with no terms of release," read the release.