Wildlife photographer believes cougar kittens orphaned near Canmore after mother killed by hunters

By Teri Fikowski

An Alberta wildlife photographer and conservationist is sharing on social media what he believes to be the site where a mother cougar was hunted and killed on Grotto Mountain, orphaning two kittens, in hopes of garnering attention to recent changes to hunting regulation in Alberta. (Courtesy John E. Marriott)