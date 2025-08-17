ADVERTISEMENT

Where’s Hank? Ponoka County trainer accused of horse theft says she just wants to get paid what she’s owed

By Stephen Hunt

RCMP in Alberta have arrested a woman accused of stealing a horse, but say investigators still don't know where the animal is. Hank the horse is shown in an undated handout photo. Police are still searching for Hank and are telling the public that if someone has the animal, they are committing an offence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP (Mandatory Credit)