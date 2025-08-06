ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Michael Kors owner Capri forecasts upbeat revenue, shares jump

By Reuters

Published

A Michael Kors Holdings Limited retail store is shown.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.