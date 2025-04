Lil Jon, TLC and Tom Morello among Big Four Roadhouse concerts during Stampede

From left to right: TLC's Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey), Lil Jon performing at The Player's Party at MLB All-Star (Photo by Brandon Wade/Invision for Lids, Topps & MLBPA/AP Content Services) and Tom Morello performs at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)