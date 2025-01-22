ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Calgary woman sentenced to 4 1/2 years in death of her abusive boyfriend

By Michael Franklin

Published

Shawn McCormack's body was found in Upper Mount Royal on July 3, 2022, but police say he was killed in Forest Lawn earlier that day.
Shawn McCormack's body was found in Upper Mount Royal on July 3, 2022, but police say he was killed in Forest Lawn earlier that day.