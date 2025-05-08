ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Alberta surpasses 300 measles cases as doctors warn of exponential increases

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange speaks during a news conference in Calgary, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. More than 300 people in Alberta have fallen ill from measles since March and a group of doctors are warning the virus could grow exponentially in the coming weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh