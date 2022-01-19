World Bank chief takes swipe at Microsoft's US$69 billion gaming deal as poor countries struggle

World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a press conference for the the Fourth 1+6 Roundtable Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a press conference for the the Fourth 1+6 Roundtable Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

MORE Business News