Why Canada is likely entering a recession, or already in one: expert
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July, but one economics professor says last month's lower inflation number was likely an "illusion," and thinks that the country may be about to enter a recession.
"More than what was expected," Moshe Lander, an economics professor at Concordia University, told CTV News Channel on Tuesday, "it's bad news for Canadians."
IS CANADA AT RISK OF A RECESSION?
Lander warned that Canada is likely "entering a recession, if we're not already inside one" and predicted that by September the country will see gross domestic product start to slow --- part of which is a result of consistent interest rate hikes.
"The reality is that the interest rate increases last year are having their effect."
Lander says that desired effect has been to take some of the "demand out of the economy," which is why inflation has dropped from "above eight per cent" last year to July's 3.3 per cent.
WHY HAS INFLATION RISEN AGAIN?
Lander says the drop in inflation seen in July was likely "a bit of an illusion" that was a result of gas prices falling, so as those prices start rising, or "not falling as much," it's putting new pressures on the price level of goods and services.
"The usual culprits of supply chain issues, fast-rising grocery prices and disruptions continue to play a role."
ARE MORE RATE HIKES COMING?
Higher interest rates have fed into higher mortgage costs, which Statistics Canada says is one of the largest contributor to inflation.
However, Lander says, it was inevitable that interest rates would rise after years of "record lows," and the result is an "illusion" that mortgage debt is contributing to inflation.
"It had to happen eventually, I think it's surprised Canadians just how fast… it's changed, though."
Click the video at the top of this article for the full interview, including if Lander's thoughts on the Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision.
MORE Business News
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | LCBO data breach leaks customers' personal information
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.