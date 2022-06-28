Waning consumer confidence, Fed speeches move North American stock markets lower

TORONTO -

Waning consumer confidence and Fed warnings about interest rate hikes pushed North American stock markets lower ahead of data Wednesday that could confirm the U.S. is in a technical recession.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 35.58 points to 19,222.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 491.27 points at 30,946.99. The S&P 500 index was down 78.56 points at 3,821.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 343.01 points or three per cent at 11,181.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.74 cents US compared with 77.60 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$2.19 at US$111.76 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 2.4 cents at US$6.57 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$3.60 at US$1,821.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.4 cents at US$3.78 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.