OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the economy added 246,000 in August as the pace of job gains slowed compared with July, when 419,000 jobs were added.

The figure marked the fourth consecutive month of gains from COVID-19 related lockdowns this spring, bringing the number to within 1.1 million of pre-pandemic levels.

Gains in August were largely concentrated in full-time work, which had been lagging behind gains in part-time employment.

Employment also rose at a faster pace for women than men for the third straight month as Statistics Canada reported women gained about 150,000 positions in August compared to 96,000 for men.

The unemployment rate fell to 10.2 per cent in August compared with 10.9 per cent in July.

Economists were expecting a slightly higher gain of 275,000 jobs in August and an unemployment rate of 10.1 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in August would have been 13 per cent had it included in calculations people who wanted a job but didn't look for work.

Here's a quick look at Canada's August employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 10.2 per cent (10.9)

10.2 per cent (10.9) Employment rate: 58.0 per cent (57.3)

58.0 per cent (57.3) Participation rate: 64.6 per cent (64.3)

64.6 per cent (64.3) Number unemployed: 2,046,900 (2,183,600)

2,046,900 (2,183,600) Number working: 18,091,700 (17,845,900)

18,091,700 (17,845,900) Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 23.1 per cent (24.2)

23.1 per cent (24.2) Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 8.4 per cent (8.9)

8.4 per cent (8.9) Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.7 per cent (8.6)

Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 13.1 per cent (15.6)

Prince Edward Island 10.7 per cent (11.7)

Nova Scotia 10.3 per cent (10.8)

New Brunswick 9.4 per cent (9.8)

Quebec 8.7 per cent (9.5)

Ontario 10.6 per cent (11.3)

Manitoba 8.1 per cent (8.2)

Saskatchewan 7.9 per cent (8.8)

Alberta 11.8 per cent (12.8)

British Columbia 10.7 per cent (11.1)

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

St. John's, N.L. 10.5 per cent (11.7)

Halifax 10.1 per cent (10.9)

Moncton, N.B. 7.0 per cent (8.2)

Saint John, N.B. 9.7 per cent (9.8)

Saguenay, Que. 6.3 per cent (8.3)

Quebec City 6.3 per cent (8.6)

Sherbrooke, Que. 8.2 per cent (8.7)

Trois-Rivieres, Que. 7.6 per cent (9.8)

Montreal 11.8 per cent (13.0)

Gatineau, Que. 8.1 per cent (9.1)

Ottawa 9.5 per cent (9.2)

Kingston, Ont. 10.1 per cent (11.3)

Peterborough, Ont. 10.0 per cent (10.6)

Oshawa, Ont. 11.4 per cent (12.4)

Toronto 13.9 per cent (14.7)

Hamilton, Ont. 10.0 per cent (11.3)

St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 11.3 per cent (12.5)

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 12.9 per cent (12.9)

Brantford, Ont. 9.8 per cent (10.6)

Guelph, Ont. 11.1 per cent (13.8)

London, Ont. 9.3 per cent (10.5)

Windsor, Ont. 10.1 per cent (12.5)

Barrie, Ont. 9.2 per cent (9.7)

Greater Sudbury, Ont. 8.6 per cent (9.2)

Thunder Bay, Ont. 9.2 per cent (10.3)

Winnipeg 10.4 per cent (11.1)

Regina 9.3 per cent (10.5)

Saskatoon 10.8 per cent (12.7)

Calgary 14.4 per cent (15.5)

Edmonton 13.6 per cent (15.0)

Kelowna, B.C. 9.0 per cent (10.0)

Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 8.2 per cent (8.3)

Vancouver 12.8 per cent (13.3)

Victoria 10.3 per cent (11.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020