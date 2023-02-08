Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in select Canadian cities after a nearly three-year hiatus.
As of Wednesday, riders in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver can select "UberX Share" rides and receive a discount of up to 20 per cent, while sharing the vehicle with another passenger going in the same direction.
“We know affordability plays a role when people are making decisions on how to get from point A to B,” said Michael van Hemmen, Uber Canada's general manager of mobility, in a news release. “This new shared rides option will provide a more affordable and sustainable experience for riders and the cities we serve.”
Drivers on the platform will also receive a $1 pickup incentive when picking up a second rider, the company also announced.
In March 2020, Uber had suspended its carpooling service, then known as "UberPool," due to COVID-19 concerns. The company had already brought back pooled rides in June in several U.S. cities.
Unlike UberPool, which allowed for up to four passengers heading to three destinations in the same care, UberX Share cars will only carry up to two passengers. In addition, only solo riders will be permitted to request UberX Share rides.
Lyft also suspended pooled rides in March 2020 and they remain unavailable for Lyft users in Canada. However, in May, the company announced it would roll out Lyft Shared rides in select U.S. cities, with plans to expand to more cities in the future.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.