Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver

Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in select Canadian cities after a nearly three-year hiatus.

As of Wednesday, riders in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver can select "UberX Share" rides and receive a discount of up to 20 per cent, while sharing the vehicle with another passenger going in the same direction.

“We know affordability plays a role when people are making decisions on how to get from point A to B,” said Michael van Hemmen, Uber Canada's general manager of mobility, in a news release. “This new shared rides option will provide a more affordable and sustainable experience for riders and the cities we serve.”

Drivers on the platform will also receive a $1 pickup incentive when picking up a second rider, the company also announced.

In March 2020, Uber had suspended its carpooling service, then known as "UberPool," due to COVID-19 concerns. The company had already brought back pooled rides in June in several U.S. cities.

Unlike UberPool, which allowed for up to four passengers heading to three destinations in the same care, UberX Share cars will only carry up to two passengers. In addition, only solo riders will be permitted to request UberX Share rides.

Lyft also suspended pooled rides in March 2020 and they remain unavailable for Lyft users in Canada. However, in May, the company announced it would roll out Lyft Shared rides in select U.S. cities, with plans to expand to more cities in the future.